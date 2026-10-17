2 farmers die during land dispute ritual in Sarangani
Two farmers died after participating in a traditional ritual reportedly intended to settle a land dispute in Glamang River in Barangay Datal Anggas, Alabel, on Friday, 16 October.
The victims were identified as Tonny Bulanon Mansag, 69, and Gaspar Tusan Palasanon, 49, both residents of the barangay, according to initial reports.
Based on preliminary information from the Alabel Municipal Police Station, the two men entered the river at around 10 a.m. to take part in a ritual known as “Sulif,” reportedly in connection with a dispute over a parcel of land.
The men remained submerged for about 12 minutes and failed to resurface, according to local media reports. They were pulled from the water and rushed to medical facilities.
Mansag was declared dead on arrival at Sarangani Provincial Hospital, while Palasanon was brought to a hospital in General Santos City, where he later died.
Initial reports said the ritual was undertaken after the parties failed to resolve their land dispute through other means. However, the precise circumstances surrounding the incident and the details of the land disagreement remain subject to investigation.
The incident has also prompted discussion about the practice and its use in resolving disputes. Community representatives have offered differing accounts of customary traditions, underscoring the need to establish the specific cultural context through consultation with the Indigenous communities concerned.
Authorities are investigating the deaths.