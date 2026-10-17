2 farmers die during land dispute ritual in Sarangani

Two farmers died after participating in a traditional ritual reportedly intended to settle a land dispute in Glamang River in Barangay Datal Anggas, Alabel, on Friday, 16 October.

The victims were identified as Tonny Bulanon Mansag, 69, and Gaspar Tusan Palasanon, 49, both residents of the barangay, according to initial reports.

Based on preliminary information from the Alabel Municipal Police Station, the two men entered the river at around 10 a.m. to take part in a ritual known as “Sulif,” reportedly in connection with a dispute over a parcel of land.