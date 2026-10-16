Diocese of Ipil warns public against hacked social media accounts
The Diocese of Ipil has warned the public against hacked social media accounts belonging to the ecclesiastical district and its clergy.
“Everyone is strongly advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution,” the diocese said in a public advisory.
It urged the public to verify suspicious messages through the Diocese of Ipil’s official communication channels.
The warning came after hackers took over the Facebook account of Ipil Bishop Glenn Corsiga.
“Please do not entertain any messages or requests for money, donations, financial transactions, or personal information coming from the compromised account,” the diocese said.
The diocese later announced that Corsiga’s Facebook account had been recovered.
Despite the recovery, it advised the public to remain vigilant against suspicious messages, financial requests, or transactions that may have been made while the account was compromised.