Bacarra Fire Station inaugurated to strengthen fire protection in Ilocos Norte
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has inaugurated its new fire station in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, as part of efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities and improve public safety in the municipality.
The blessing and inauguration ceremony was led by BFP Region 1 Director Fire Chief Superintendent Antonio N. Razal Jr., with Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos serving as guest of honor and speaker.
Marcos congratulated the BFP on the completion of the facility and recognized the agency's role in protecting communities and responding to emergencies.
Also present were Ilocos Norte Gov. Cecilia Araneta Marcos, Bacarra Mayor Nicomedes C. Dela Cruz Jr., Ilocos Norte Provincial Fire Marshal Fire Superintendent Nemesio R. Valenciano, and municipal fire marshals from across the province.
The new facility is expected to help bring fire protection services closer to Bacarra residents and support firefighters in responding to fires and other emergencies.
Accessible fire stations are essential in reducing response times, particularly in communities where distance and road conditions can affect emergency operations. They also serve as bases for fire prevention campaigns, public safety education, and disaster response activities.
Following the inauguration, Razal met with fire marshals in Ilocos Norte to discuss operational concerns, improve coordination among fire stations, and identify ways to make fire protection services more efficient and responsive.
The BFP Region 1 said the inauguration reflects its continuing efforts to improve fire station facilities, strengthen operational readiness, and provide more accessible public safety services across the region.