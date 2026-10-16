The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has inaugurated its new fire station in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, as part of efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities and improve public safety in the municipality.

The blessing and inauguration ceremony was led by BFP Region 1 Director Fire Chief Superintendent Antonio N. Razal Jr., with Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos serving as guest of honor and speaker.

Marcos congratulated the BFP on the completion of the facility and recognized the agency's role in protecting communities and responding to emergencies.