Bacolod City eyes community fire groups expansion

BACOLOD CITY — Fire officials here are pushing to organize more community auxiliary groups as data shows only 16 of the city’s 61 villages have established active response teams.
The push for more Community Fire Auxiliary Groups comes as the city observes Fire Prevention Month. Fire Officer 2 Paul Servano, public information officer for the Bacolod City Fire Station, said Friday that the Bureau of Fire Protection is reaching out to the remaining 45 barangays to conduct training.
“The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office provides support in the procurement of training materials and other needs,” Servano said.
Training for the auxiliary groups typically lasts three to five days, depending on the number of participants.
The recruitment effort follows the conclusion of the first Mayor Greg Fire and Rescue Olympics on Thursday. Barangay Tangub was declared the champion in the village category, besting four other neighborhoods in challenges designed to simulate real-life emergencies.