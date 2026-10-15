Rodante Orbillo, one of Co’s alleged bagmen, testified before the Sandiganbayan Third Division that aside from former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, he had participated in deliveries to Sotto, Quimbo, and Trillanes.

The former security aides of former congressman Zaldy Co allegedly delivered suitcases to Senate President Pro Tempore President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, former senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV, and former Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, a witness said.

Two alleged bagmen of former congressman Zaldy Co told the Sandiganbayan Third Division on Monday that their motivation for testifying on…

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez allegedly received about P1 billion in cash through more than 100 suitcases delivered to his…

Orbillo’s allegations came as part of the ongoing bail hearing of Romualdez for the case of plunder, after Associate Justice Ronald Moreno asked if there were other suitcase deliveries that the witness assisted in.

The bagmen initially refused to provide particular names as he noted that they had pending cases at other courts because of their claims.

It is worth noting that different members of the “Brave 18” had previously implicated the three public officials through different press conferences.

Officials push back

Hearing of the renewed claims, Trillanes maintained that the allegations were “definitely not true” as he argued that there had been some bagmen that had already recanted their allegations.

The former senator further expressed his confusion with the “motive” of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla in “collaborating” with the Baligod-led bagmen, particularly as their allegations were also directed at President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“I really question the motive of OMB Boying Remulla for his collaboration with Baligod and the ‘maleta boys’ because they themselves implicated PBBM and Cong. Sandro as alleged recipients of suitcases,” Trillanes said in a statement.

Sotto, meanwhile, asserted that there was no need to provide a response to what he deemed was an “old story.”

Quimbo, on the other hand, has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the allegations against her.

Of the three officials named, only Trillanes has pursued legal measures against the alleged security aides of Co.