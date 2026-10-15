Prime Minister Rama, who secured a fourth term in May 2025, faces mounting public anger over alleged official corruption and a widespread lack of faith in mainstream political alternatives.

Flames engulfed government structures in central Tirana on Wednesday, 14 October, as anti-government demonstrations escalated violently for a second consecutive night.

Thousands of protesters clashed with riot police, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and immediate improvements to university conditions. As demonstrations escalated over several hours, crowds smashed windows, targeted downtown shops, and torched multiple buildings while police responded with tear gas and water cannons.