The association continued to sing praises for Eala, citing her rise to her career-high ranking of WTA world no. 18 and her wins against top-ranked players as key moments which shaped the Philippine tennis landscape.

“Alex Eala has already achieved what many once thought impossible. She has single-handedly put the Philippines on the world tennis map. Today, conversations about international tennis include Alex Eala and the Philippines. That alone is a remarkable achievement,” the statement read.

Amid the noise surrounding Alex Eala, Philippine Tennis Association (Philta), through its Secretary-General John Rey Tiangco, released a statement Wednesday evening in support of the Filipina tennis star.

Alex Eala’s decision to skip the China Open and represent the Philippines in the 20th Asian Games paid off as she avoided possible…

Alex Eala was showered with support despite suffering a painful exit in the opening round of the Wuhan Open.

“Alex has already won something bigger than any single tournament. She has inspired a nation and opened doors for the next generation of Filipino tennis players,”

Matters are going south for the 21-year-old player as she marked her second early exit so far in the 2026 Asian Swing with a round of 64 exit in the Wuhan Open after falling to qualifier Han Shi, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6.

Eala’s first quick exit was in the inaugural Singapore Open, where she bowed down to Tatiana Prozorova of Russia, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, in the round of 16.

Philta highlighted that upsets are a part of the 21-year-old player’s journey and affirmed her commitment of continuously improving for the sport.

The support came in line with the negative comments that circulate around Eala, urging the young star to focus on tennis and avoid engaging in the fashion scene.

Her supporters continuously refute, stating that Eala is still young and should be able to live her life while juggling her career.

Tiangco also mentioned Eala's Asian Games glory where she scored her second-straight bronze medal, saying that they are "equally grateful" to her as she represented the nation before joining WTA-sanctioned tournaments.

Eala's next assignment is still in China, through the WTA 500 tournament Ningbo Open which runs from 19-25 October 2026.