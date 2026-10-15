The suspect, identified only as alias “Lance,” was arrested on Oct. 13 during an entrapment operation at ZMB Cellphone and Accessories on the second floor of Greenhills Shopping Center in Barangay Greenhills, the Eastern Police District (EPD) said.

A 23-year-old businessman was arrested in San Juan City over an alleged car-selling scam involving P220,000 after he reportedly offered a Honda Civic for sale but presented a different vehicle to the buyer.

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According to police, the suspect allegedly offered to sell a 2015 Honda Civic for P400,000. The complainant paid P220,000 as partial payment, with the remaining balance supposed to be settled upon delivery.

However, the suspect allegedly presented a Toyota Innova instead, claiming that the Honda Civic had already been sold to another buyer. He then reportedly demanded an additional P170,000.

The complainant discovered discrepancies involving the vehicle during verification and sought police assistance.

Personnel of the San Juan City Police Station's Warrant and Subpoena Section and Intelligence Section conducted the operation that led to the suspect's arrest.

Police recovered a red metallic 2025 Toyota Innova, two car ignition keys, two other vehicles, an official receipt, a certificate of registration and five P1,000 bills bearing marked serial numbers.

Further investigation also allegedly linked the suspect to a vehicle rental scheme known as “Rent-Tangay,” in which vehicles were reportedly rented but not returned to their owners within the agreed period.

Police said they also found social media posts containing allegations of fraudulent transactions, unpaid rental fees and damage to rented vehicles involving the suspect.

Several individuals who claimed to have been victimized by similar transactions have sought police assistance and were advised to file complaints with the appropriate police stations.

A complaint for estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code was filed against the suspect through inquest proceedings before the San Juan City Prosecutor's Office.