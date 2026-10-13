NCRPO foils alleged vehicle sale scam in Greenhills

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) foiled an alleged car sale scam in Greenhills, San Juan City, after a buyer questioned the sudden substitution of a vehicle and the suspect’s demand for additional payment.

NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano commended the operatives of the Intelligence Section of San Juan Police Station for the swift arrest of a 23‑year‑old businessman on Monday, 12 October, following an entrapment operation inside a shopping center in Barangay Greenhills.

Investigation revealed that the 43‑year‑old complainant had paid P220,000 as partial payment for a P400,000 secondhand car, with the balance due upon delivery. The suspect allegedly delivered a different multipurpose vehicle, claiming the original car had been sold, and demanded an additional P170,000 while presenting a fake ID and falsified documents. Verification showed the replacement vehicle was encumbered and restricted from sale.

Police operatives recovered the vehicle, two ignition keys, its official receipt and certificate of registration, and five marked P1,000 bills used in the entrapment.

The suspect remains detained at the San Juan City Police Station, with documents being prepared for inquest proceedings before the City Prosecutor's Office for violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (Estafa).