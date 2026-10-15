The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collected P203.581 billion in gross revenues in September 2026, up 10.93% from the same month last year, as the agency credited improved taxpayer compliance and assistance programs for the increase.

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Preliminary data as of 13 October showed collections rose by P20.056 billion from September 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, the BIR collected P2.465 trillion in gross revenues, up P130.372 billion or 5.58% from the same period last year.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza attributed the September performance largely to voluntary tax compliance and taxpayer assistance initiatives carried out by revenue regions, the Large Taxpayers Service and other support units.

“Our taxpayers are doing their part, and our revenuers are doing theirs. By reaching out and helping taxpayers comply correctly and on time, we are showing that good taxpayer service and stronger revenue collections go hand in hand,” Mendoza said.

The agency said reforms under its DARES agenda, including the rollout of the Taxpayer Portal, have made tax compliance more convenient. These efforts were complemented by nationwide BIR C.H.A.T. activities, or Counsel, Help, Assist Taxpayers, which provided direct assistance to businesses and communities.

Mendoza said the initiatives support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to bring government services closer to the public and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go’s push for a more business-friendly environment.

The BIR said it would continue implementing reforms to make tax compliance more accessible, efficient and responsive to taxpayers’ needs.