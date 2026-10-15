SANTO TOMAS CITY, Batangas — Police have formed a Special Investigation Task Group to investigate the killing of Barangay Santa Anastacia Chairman Dennis Tenorio Austria, 50, who was shot outside his residence on Thursday morning, 15 October.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 a.m. at My Homes Subdivision, where Austria was reportedly sweeping near the gate of his residence when an unidentified gunman approached and opened fire.

Closed-circuit television footage reportedly captured the attack and showed the gunman fleeing toward a waiting motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

The suspects reportedly escaped toward Calamba City, Laguna.

Austria was rushed to Saint Cabrini Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Following the killing, Santo Tomas City Mayor Arth Jhun Marasigan pledged a reward for information that could help authorities identify and arrest those responsible.

Police formed a Special Investigation Task Group to coordinate the investigation, examine available evidence and determine the motive behind the attack.