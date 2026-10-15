Batangas village chief’s killing sparks special probe
Police investigate the fatal shooting of a barangay chairman in Santo Tomas City as the mayor pledges a reward for information leading to the suspects.
SANTO TOMAS CITY, Batangas — Police have formed a Special Investigation Task Group to investigate the killing of Barangay Santa Anastacia Chairman Dennis Tenorio Austria, 50, who was shot outside his residence on Thursday morning, 15 October.
The shooting occurred around 6:20 a.m. at My Homes Subdivision, where Austria was reportedly sweeping near the gate of his residence when an unidentified gunman approached and opened fire.
Closed-circuit television footage reportedly captured the attack and showed the gunman fleeing toward a waiting motorcycle driven by an accomplice.
The suspects reportedly escaped toward Calamba City, Laguna.
Austria was rushed to Saint Cabrini Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
Following the killing, Santo Tomas City Mayor Arth Jhun Marasigan pledged a reward for information that could help authorities identify and arrest those responsible.
Police formed a Special Investigation Task Group to coordinate the investigation, examine available evidence and determine the motive behind the attack.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the subdivision and nearby roads to trace the suspects' movements before and after the shooting.
A witness reportedly observed a motorcycle being unloaded from a van near the subdivision on Wednesday evening, hours before the killing.
Authorities have yet to establish whether the motorcycle was connected to the attack.
Meanwhile, Austria's wife, Michelle, appealed for justice and raised suspicions that her husband's killing could have been politically motivated.
She reportedly pointed to possible political disagreements involving barangay affairs, although police have not established a political motive.
Investigators have not publicly identified the gunman or his alleged accomplice.
Austria previously served as a barangay councilor before becoming chairman of Barangay Santa Anastacia.
His killing has raised concerns over the safety of local officials and prompted calls for authorities to identify those responsible.
Police continue to examine possible motives and pursue leads as the investigation progresses.
As of Thursday evening, authorities had not announced any arrests in connection with the killing.