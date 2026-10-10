Tanauan City employee, 66, shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants

Initial police findings indicated that two unidentified men aboard another motorcycle approached the victim. The back-rider allegedly opened fire before the assailants fled toward the city proper.

According to the Tanauan City Police Station, the shooting occurred at around 5:15 p.m. while the victim was riding a blue Honda Click motorcycle.

TANAUAN CITY, Batangas — A 66-year-old city government employee was fatally shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Talaga on Friday afternoon, 9 October, prompting a police investigation.

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Police said the victim was a resident of Barangay Bañadero and an employee of the Tanauan City government.

Investigators are working to identify the gunmen and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities are also seeking possible witnesses and surveillance footage that could help trace the suspects' escape route.

The motive for the attack remains undetermined as police continue their investigation.

The incident was classified as a murder case in the initial regional police report.