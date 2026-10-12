65-year-old farmer shot dead in Trece Martires

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite — A 65-year-old farmer was shot dead while repairing his motorcycle outside his residence in Barangay Cabuco, Trece Martires City, on Sunday evening, 11 October.

According to the Trece Martires Component City Police Station, the shooting occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. in Summer Homes Subdivision.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was fixing his motorcycle when a male suspect approached and shot him using a firearm of undetermined caliber.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and died at the scene.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled on foot toward the exit of Summer Homes Subdivision.

Police identified the victim as a 65-year-old farmer and resident of Barangay Cabuco.

Investigators identified the alleged gunman as a 41-year-old driver who also resides in the same barangay.

Authorities said an old grudge was the suspected motive behind the killing, although the circumstances surrounding the dispute were not detailed in the initial police report.

The suspect remained at large as of the reporting period.

Trece Martires police have launched a manhunt operation to locate and arrest the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.