Who is DICT’s new chief Robert de Claro?

A graduate of De La Salle University with a degree in computer science, De Claro began his professional career at Nestlé Philippines in 1993 before holding executive positions at several technology and business services companies.

De Claro brings more than three decades of experience in technology, corporate management and public service to the agency. Marcos described the newly appointed secretary as having a strong background in the digital economy and technology sector.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Robert Joseph Montes de Claro as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Tuesday, 13 October, replacing Henry Aguda.

Before his DICT appointment, De Claro served as president and chief executive officer of the Social Security System (SSS), a position he assumed in December 2024 after serving as officer-in-charge in October of the same year.

He joined the Social Security Commission in January 2023 as a representative of the employers' sector.

During his tenure at the SSS, De Claro oversaw pension reforms, expanded lending programs and initiatives aimed at improving digital services for members. He also chaired the SSS Information Technology Committee and the Collection and Contribution Committee, as well as the SSS Employees’ Provident Fund.

His government service extended to other agencies, including the Employees’ Compensation Commission, where he served on the governing board, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, where he sat on the Board of Trustees. He was also a member of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Beyond his government roles, De Claro gained experience in digital banking and corporate governance. He represented the SSS on the board of Union Bank of the Philippines and held board positions at UnionDigital Bank, City Savings Bank and PLDT.

De Claro now takes the helm of the DICT, which oversees the country’s digital transformation, telecommunications infrastructure, cybersecurity and information technology development.