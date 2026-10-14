PAF wraps up Sanay Bagwis exercise in Cebu

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) concluded its Sanay Bagwis 03-2026 exercise in Cebu, strengthening operational readiness and coordination for military and humanitarian missions.

The exercise culminated in a closing ceremony on Tuesday, 13 October, at Brig. Gen. Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City, following field training activities conducted on 10 and 12 October.

The unilateral exercise brought together active and reserve personnel from various PAF units to test their ability to respond to changing operational requirements.

Training activities included personnel insertion and extraction, disaster assessment, medical evacuation, casualty care, aerial delivery of supplies and troop mobility.

Participating units also conducted operations supporting mass mobilization and emergency response.

Various aircraft were deployed according to their operational capabilities to demonstrate the Air Force's ability to transport personnel, deliver supplies and support military and humanitarian operations.

According to the PAF, the field training provided personnel with opportunities to apply their skills in realistic scenarios while improving coordination among participating units.

The exercise also highlighted the importance of integrated air support in responding to emergencies and sustaining military operations.

The PAF said the successful completion of Sanay Bagwis 03-2026 reinforced its commitment to maintaining operational readiness and adapting to evolving mission requirements.