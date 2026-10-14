A former Philippine Army soldier and an active police officer were arrested after they were allegedly caught selling unregistered firearms in Barangay Puelay, Villasis, on 13 October.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said the two suspects, both residents of Binalonan, Pangasinan, were allegedly trading a 5.56mm Bushmaster rifle and a .45-caliber pistol when authorities conducted the operation at around 1:35 p.m.

A 9mm pistol was also seized from the police officer, according to the CIDG.

The operation was carried out by the CIDG Pangasinan Provincial Field Unit, together with the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group Luzon Field Unit and the Villasis Municipal Police Station.

Authorities said the firearms allegedly being sold were not registered with the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office.

The two suspects were arrested for alleged violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, which regulates the possession, sale and transfer of firearms and ammunition.

The DAILY TRIBUNE initially sought comment from the CIDG Pangasinan Provincial Field Unit regarding the operation, but had not received a response as of publication time.