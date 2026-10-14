House trial spokesperson Robert Ace Barbers expressed belief Wednesday that Duterte’s case related to her utilization of confidential funds was already “ripe” for filing before the Sandiganbayan based on the recent and relevant developments surrounding the issue.

A criminal case against Vice President Sara Duterte for her alleged misuse of confidential funds may be pursued in light of the findings of the Commission on Audit (CoA) and the evidence that was presented during her impeachment trial, a former lawmaker said.

House trial spokesperson and former congressman Robert Ace Barbers rejected claims that criminal cases against senator-judges were intended…

“I personally believe it is already ripe and sufficient and the allegations are substantiated,” Barbers said during a press conference.

The sentiments of the former congressman were drawn from the testimonies and evidence that House prosecutors presented during the Vice President’s impeachment proceedings at the Senate.

There, special disbursement officers Gina Acosta of the Department of Education and Lemuel Ortonio from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) were heard and subjected to the direct and cross examination of lawyers.

Prosecutors questioned Acosta and Ortonio on issues pertaining to the lack of supporting documents for the distribution of the confidential funds, particularly when it came to the “fictitious names” that were indicated in the acknowledgement receipts (ARs).

CoA likewise had recently affirmed its decision with finality on disallowing P73.28 million in confidential funds from the OVP last 2022.

The decision had also maintained that the ARs that the office submitted to serve as a compliance with auditing rules were “at best, farce, of no significance, and utterly subpar the scintilla of substance which needed to demonstrate the proper disposal of the OVP’s CF.”

For Barbers, the findings were sufficient for the Office of the Ombudsman to launch a thorough preliminary investigation which could lead to a case being filed to the Sandiganbayan.

He stressed that the testimonies and evidence could save the Ombudsman some time as the allegations were “heavy” enough because of the supporting testimony of witnesses.

“If [the Ombudsman] feel[s] that there is a sufficient basis to use these testimonies and documentary evidence presented in the impeachment court as their basis to file a case before Sandigan, I think it will save them enough time,” the prosecution panel spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, 13 October, prosecutors decided to drop the impeachment article on the alleged misuse of confidential funds, grave threats, and bribery against the Vice President in view of expediency and belief in their case on unexplained wealth.

The decision came after three months of evidence presentation on the part of prosecutors to prove their allegations.

It is worth noting that a case on Duterte’s alleged grave threats against high-ranking public officials was already filed to the Quezon City Regional Trial Court by officials from the Department of Justice.