The donation benefits the school’s 118 learners, who had relied on aging chairs that were repeatedly repaired to remain usable. Some students had to use stools without writing tables, while broken chairs were patched together when possible.

Security Bank Foundation Inc. (SBFI) has donated 50 classroom chairs made entirely from recycled plastic to Clarin Elementary School in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental, helping address a shortage of school furniture while promoting waste reuse.

Six accredited security agency partners of Security Bank have contributed cash and in-kind support to the Security Bank Foundation Inc.…

The chairs were produced by The Plastic Flamingo, a social enterprise that converts discarded plastic into durable furniture. LBC Hari ng Padala Foundation sponsored their delivery to the school.

Clarin Elementary School Head Maria Erica C. Ligason welcomed the donation, saying it addressed a longstanding need among students.

“It is not only a donation but an answered prayer and a reminder that our learners are cared for and remembered,” Ligason said.

Beyond providing classroom furniture, the initiative demonstrates how discarded materials can be transformed into useful products. By using recycled plastic, the chairs give waste a second life while providing students with more suitable seating and writing spaces.

For the school community, the donation combines practical support for learners with a sustainability message, showing how partnerships among foundations and social enterprises can help address local needs.