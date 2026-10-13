The Ceremonial Signing and Acceptance of the donation of land was held at the Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo City.

Chief Justice Alexander G.Gesmundo on 8 October 2026, led the Supreme Court (SC) in formally accepting the donation of a 20,000-square meter property from the Municipality of New Lucena, Iloilo, which will serve as the future site of the training center.

The Supreme Court and the Philippine Judicial Academy (PHILJA) is set to build a judicial training center in the Visayas to make PHILJA’s programs more accessible to the members of the Judiciary in the region.

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Chief Justice Gesmundo and Iloilo Governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr. witnessed the signing of the Deed of Donation by PHILJA Chancellor and retired SC Associate Justice Edgardo L. Delos Santos, Court Administrator Ma. Theresa Dolores C. Gomez- Estoesta, and New Lucena Mayor Carl Vincent G. Mondejar.

The property located in Barangay Guinobatan, will form part of PHILJA’s continuing efforts to expand and strengthen judicial education, particularly for judges and court personnel in the Visayas.

The future training center in Iloilo will complement PHILJA’s existing training facilities at The Judicial Academy Philippines (TJAP), formerly known as the PHILJA Training Center (PTC), located in Barangay Silang Crossing East, Tagaytay City, Cavite. Following its inauguration on 7 May 2010, TJAP, then PTC, has since served as PHILJA’s primary venue for judicial education and training

programs for the Judiciary and aspirants to judicial posts.

In his message accepting the donation on behalf of SC and PHILJA, Chancellor Delos Santos underscored the significance of the Municipality’s gesture and its contribution to the administration of justice.

He noted that dedicating land to judicial education is an investment not only in learning but also in those entrusted with administering justice and shaping a better future for the public.

“[J]udicial education is not only about strengthening the knowledge and skills of judges and court personnel. It is about the people who

come before our courts seeking justice…Every opportunity to strengthen the capacity of those who administer justice is therefore also an investment in the people whom our courts are called to serve.”

Chancellor Delos Santos also emphasized that the future training center brings PHILJA closer to realizing its vision of establishing a home for judicial

learning in the Visayas, where members and prospective members of the Judiciary may deepen their knowledge, strengthen their judgment, and renew their commitment to public service. He noted that bringing continuing judicial education closer to judges and court personnel in the region would make professional development more accessible and responsive to their needs.

Philippine Judicial Academy Chancellor and retired Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Edgardo L. Delos Santos delivers a message during the Ceremonial Signing and Acceptance of the Donation of Land held at the Iloilo Convention Center, on 8 October 2026.

For three decades, PHILJA has advanced judicial education through programs such as the Pre-Judicature Program, the Orientation Seminar-Workshop for Newly Appointed Judges, and the Judicial Career Enhancement Program. PHILJA

remains committed to ensuring that members of the Judiciary and aspirants to judicial office uphold the highest standards of competence, integrity, probity, and independence.

The donation of the property by the Municipality of New Lucena marks a significant step toward enhancing judicial education in the Visayas and supporting the continuing formation of a responsive and service-oriented Judiciary.