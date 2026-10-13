Pope Leo in Rome hospital for lung operation

The surgery marks the 71-year-old Leo's first hospitalisation since he became head of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025. Vatican officials who saw the pope on Monday said he appeared relaxed about the hospital stay.

The Vatican said the operation to remove a pulmonary nodule, a small growth of tissue in the lung, would be carried out on Tuesday afternoon. But there was no immediate confirmation that it had begun or ended.

Pope Leo XIV entered a Rome hospital smiling and waving Tuesday ahead of surgery to remove a nodule on his lung.

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to be admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove a lung nodule, the Vatican said.

Pope Leo XIV to be hospitalized on Tuesday for lung surgery

In a surprise announcement following Angelus prayers on Sunday, Leo told crowds in St Peter's Square that doctors had discovered the nodule "at a very early stage" during medical checks.

"The doctors believe it would be right to intervene," he said.

The Vatican has historically been very secretive about the health of popes, but began to be more transparent during the illness of Leo's predecessor Francis, an Argentine who freely discussed his ailments.

Leo waved to well-wishers as he left the Vatican by car and smiled and waved to crowds waiting at the Gemelli hospital, before walking into the hospital.

People outside the hospital expressed concern over the pope's condition.

Giorgia Fei, a 57-year-old Italian, said she had been worried by the news.

"However, the Holy Father is in very good hands here at the hospital because we have some outstanding doctors," she said.

"I will pray a lot for him."

Giuseppe Purpura, 72, said he was also concerned.

"He's still quite young and I really wasn't expecting this. I thought he was in better health," said the retiree, noting that "thankfully it was caught in time."

The Vicar General for the Diocese of Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, led a rosary prayer for the pope inside the hospital chapel which was broadcast by the Vatican. Dozens of people attended and Reina asked all the city's parishes to join in.

The operation to remove the nodule will be performed by the Gemelli's thoracic surgery team, led by Stefano Margaritora, the Vatican said.

The pope's recovery time is expected to be about a week. His audiences have been cancelled until October 20.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, told ANSA news agency that Leo had been "very calm" about his condition when they met on Monday.

Gemelli hospital is where popes are usually treated.

They normally stay in a special suite on the 10th floor, which has a small chapel, kitchen, bathroom and meeting room. But that suite is under renovation, so Leo will stay in another on the same floor, under high security.