Duterte cautions public on possible El Niño-driven power hikes

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday warned that electricity bills could rise further because of El Niño, urging Filipinos to prepare for the effects of the weather phenomenon on household expenses.

Asked about rising electricity prices and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statement that it was unfortunate the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant had not been opened, Duterte said it was important for consumers to learn how to cope with higher electricity costs as the country prepares for El Niño’s potential effects.

“Ang mataas na kuryente ay hindi lang yan ngayon. Pwede ding epekto yan ng El Niño na mas tataas pa yung ating bill sa kuryente,” Duterte told reporters during a press briefing at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo at the Manila Hotel.