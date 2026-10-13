Duterte cautions public on possible El Niño-driven power hikes
Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday warned that electricity bills could rise further because of El Niño, urging Filipinos to prepare for the effects of the weather phenomenon on household expenses.
Asked about rising electricity prices and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statement that it was unfortunate the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant had not been opened, Duterte said it was important for consumers to learn how to cope with higher electricity costs as the country prepares for El Niño’s potential effects.
“Ang mataas na kuryente ay hindi lang yan ngayon. Pwede ding epekto yan ng El Niño na mas tataas pa yung ating bill sa kuryente,” Duterte told reporters during a press briefing at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo at the Manila Hotel.
Duterte questioned the administration’s commitment to reviving the mothballed facility, saying the government had not moved quickly enough to establish the legal framework for nuclear energy.
“Wala naman kasi talaga sa plano na ang administrasyon na buksan yung Bataan Power Plant. Kasi kung nasa plano nila yun, binilisan nila ang legal framework, ang legal basis ng nuclear energy dito sa ating bansa,” she said.
She compared Marcos’ remarks on the nuclear plant with his earlier promise of bringing rice prices down to P20 per kilo, calling the statements “pagsisinungaling” and “pangbobola sa mga tao.”
Duterte also discussed the Office of the Vice President’s preparations for El Niño, saying it was working to explain the phenomenon and how different sectors could prepare for its effects.
“Ang gagawin lang po ng Office of the Vice President ngayon ay hinahanda nila yung pagpapaintindi sa mga tao. Ano ba yung El Niño at kung ano yung mga pwedeng gawin ng mga negosyo, ng mga farmers, ng mga fisher folks, ng mga individual at ng mga pamilya para sa paghahanda at pagtugon sa epekto ng El Niño,” she said.