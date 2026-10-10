NAPOLCOM pushes cybercrime training reforms for police

“Cyber-readiness should no longer be optional; it must become part of what it means to be a police officer,” Calinisan said.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan announced the initiative at the 1st Philippine Cybercriminology Summit 2026, held at the Philippine Trade Training Center in Pasay City on 8 October.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) will pursue reforms in criminology education and police training to strengthen the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) capacity to respond to cybercrime.

He emphasized the need to equip all police personnel, regardless of rank or assignment, with the skills to receive cybercrime complaints, preserve evidence, and assist victims.

Speaking on “Cyber Crime and the Nation: Building a Unified Strategy for a Secure Philippines,” Calinisan called for a review of criminology curricula, the Philippine National Police Academy curriculum, and police training programs to integrate cybercrime education into basic police preparation.

He stressed that the reforms must cover both aspiring police officers and existing PNP personnel through continuing cybercrime education and competency-based training.

Calinisan also said NAPOLCOM would explore incorporating cybercrime competencies into relevant PNP entrance and promotional examinations to ensure assessments reflect the knowledge and skills required for effective policing.

“If cybercrime knowledge is important to policing, then it should also be reflected in how we assess the quality and readiness of our police personnel,” he said.

“We are going to pursue changes in criminology education and police training because if we really need to change the capabilities of our police officers, we have to look at where they come from,” he added, underscoring the role of criminology schools and training institutions in preparing police personnel for emerging digital threats.

Hosted by the Philippine College of Criminology under the theme “Securing the Nation in the Digital Age,” the summit brought together experts, practitioners, educators, and law enforcement professionals to exchange knowledge and advance collaborative approaches to cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention.

The event highlighted the shared responsibility of various sectors in protecting the public in an increasingly digital society.