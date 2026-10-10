Kalinga, Mountain Province tribes push for lasting peace

BAGUIO CITY — In a bid to resolve tribal boundary concerns and maintain stability between the two communities, leaders and representatives of the Betwagan tribe of Mountain Province and the Butbut tribe of Tinglayan, Kalinga, held a peace dialogue on October 10, 2026.

The dialogue was held at Saclit National High School in Sadanga, Mountain Province.

During the meeting, officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) presented boundary maps, providing a baseline for both sides to clarify territorial issues and outline their respective positions. Attendees participated in an open forum and discussed extending an existing ceasefire to ensure continued peace while talks progress.

Lieutenant Colonel Edwin S. Duclan, commanding officer of the Philippine Army's 102nd Infantry Battalion, opened the proceedings. The event brought together local chief executives, military and police leaders, government officials and peace advocates from Kalinga and Mountain Province.

Prominent officials in attendance included Mountain Province Governor Bonifacio C. Lacwasan Jr., Sadanga Mayor Robert Wanawan, Brigadier General Rhenante Salvador and Engineer Andres Ngao-i, chairperson of the Kalinga nga Matagoan Bodong Council of Elders.

Representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the police and various Army units also participated, along with Tinglayan Municipal Administrator Attorney Mark Dave Bang-as, Attorney Danzel Michael Langkit and Special Assistant to the Mayor of Bauko Attorney Sebastian Badongin.

The dialogue gave both tribes an opportunity to express their concerns directly and work alongside government agencies and community elders toward a lasting resolution. Extending the ceasefire remains a crucial focus as stakeholders aim to avoid violence and safeguard local residents.

On September 10, 2026, Betwagan and Butbut signed an interim ceasefire agreement, agreeing to halt years of armed conflict along their contested border and open the door to a lasting peace pact.

Representatives from both communities formalized the Interim Ceasefire and Peace Agreement during the Bugnay-Betwagan Peace Dialogue at the Awichon Cultural Village in Lubuagan, Kalinga. The interim deal capped years of consultations among elders, community leaders, municipal and provincial officials, civil society groups and security personnel.