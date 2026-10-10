DHSUD, MinDA eye housing projects in BARMM

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, MinDA Chairperson Leo Tereso Magno and Philippine Community Housing Corporation (PCHC) President Tan Chee Siong signed the memorandum of understanding Thursday at the Premiere Guest House in Malacañang.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) have signed an agreement to study potential housing and community development projects in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

For the 10th straight week, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has had no overdue regulatory applications, a…

The agreement covers the proposed Building Better Moro Homes initiative, which includes housing development and support for camp transformation in BARMM.

Under the agreement, PCHC will conduct a feasibility study assessing the project's technical, financial, legal and operational requirements before submitting recommendations to the government.

DHSUD and MinDA will coordinate with stakeholders, share information and evaluate possible implementation arrangements.

"As directed by President Marcos Jr., our housing solutions should cater to the needs of the communities we serve. Beyond building shelters, we also seek to ensure that their homes allow them to live with security and dignity," Aliling said.

Presidential Peace Adviser Mel Senen Sarmiento witnessed the signing.

The agreement does not yet authorize construction, with implementation subject to the feasibility assessment and further government evaluation.