PhilHealth announced Friday, 9 October, that acting president and chief executive officer Beverly Lorraine Ho signed Circular No. 2026-0016 on 5 October.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has issued new guidelines requiring accredited healthcare facilities to follow standardized practices in providing maternal health services.

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The guidelines cover routine prenatal laboratory tests for low-risk pregnancies, obstetric ultrasound examinations, cesarean deliveries and patient referrals between healthcare facilities.

PhilHealth said the policy aims to align clinical practices with accepted national and international maternal healthcare standards.

“This PhilHealth Circular aims to establish minimum standards of care and evidence-based clinical practices on Maternal Health Care, aligning with the Corporation’s quality assurance program,” the agency said.

Under the circular, accredited healthcare providers must follow guidance on appropriate prenatal laboratory testing to help identify potential maternal health conditions early.

The guidelines also cover the use of obstetric ultrasound for determining gestational age, detecting complications and planning medical care.

For cesarean deliveries, PhilHealth outlined clinical indications to guide decisions on emergency and planned procedures.

The circular likewise establishes a two-way referral system to help ensure pregnant women receive treatment at facilities appropriate to their medical needs and level of risk.

PhilHealth said the measures support the Universal Health Care Act's goals of improving healthcare quality, promoting equitable access and protecting patients from financial risks.

The guidelines will take effect 15 days after their publication on 9 October.