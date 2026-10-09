The Department of Transportation said Friday that it directed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) to study the issuance of special permits allowing public utility buses to serve passengers along the Antipolo-to-Recto route.

The government is considering opening the LRT-2 corridor to additional bus operators as a shortage of trains threatens to prolong overcrowding and commuter delays for at least three more years.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is speeding up the processing of applications for special permits that the…

Under the proposed arrangement, authorized buses would operate between Antipolo and Recto, with designated stops at LRT-2 stations to provide commuters with an alternative during peak hours.

“We understand the difficulties faced by commuters using the LRT-2. That is why we have directed the LTFRB and LRTA to coordinate on the proposed issuance of special permits for buses to provide alternative transportation for passengers while we address the shortage of trains,” Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

The LTFRB and LRTA will assess the proposed bus operations, including service arrangements, fare structures and compliance with existing franchising and regulatory requirements.

The proposal remains under study, with no final decision yet on the number of buses to be authorized, participating operators or implementation timetable.

The LRTA earlier clarified that the overcrowding problem stems not from technical disruptions but from insufficient train capacity amid rising ridership.

Of the railway's existing fleet of 10 trains, only eight are currently deployed. One is undergoing a Train Operating Control Panel upgrade, while another is under repair.

The limited fleet has resulted in longer queues at stations, particularly during rush hours, underscoring the urgency of expanding transport capacity while the government works to secure funding for new trains.