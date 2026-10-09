CIC remits first-ever P169.64 million dividend to gov't

The Credit Information Corp. (CIC) has remitted P169.64 million in dividends to the National Government, marking its first dividend contribution since its establishment in 2008, the Department of Finance (DOF) said. Government Corporations and Investments Group Undersecretary Angela Ignacio said government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) are expected to generate returns for the government while fulfilling their respective mandates. “Government resources must create value for the people,” Ignacio said, citing Finance Secretary Frederick Go’s directive for GOCCs to deliver value to the public and contribute to the country’s development. “For CIC this means strengthening the credit information system to support more efficient and informed lending, broaden access to credit, and contribute to the development of a stronger and more inclusive financial sector,” she added.

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