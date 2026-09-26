The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to maintain its monetary policy tightening bias as the conflict in the Middle East wages on, bringing inflationary pressures that may compound adverse weather effects beginning in the latter part of 2026.

In separate press briefings this week, both institutions said their respective baselines assume the BSP will continue hiking interest rates in the near term.

“We project the BSP to continue tightening at a gradual pace,” ADB Principal Economics Officer Teresa Mendoza said at a Wednesday press conference. “Monetary policy [is] a delicate trade-off actually between balancing growth, and also anchoring inflation expectations.”

Meanwhile, IMF Research Department Chief of the Commodities Unit Andrea Pescatori said Friday that the IMF expects at least another 25-basis-point hike in either of the central bank’s final two meetings of the year.

“In our baseline, we have an extra 25 basis points increase by the BSP, and this is quite a [market-wide] expectation,” he said.

“This is predicated on the fact that the current increase in rice prices, which have a sharp and fast pass-through effect, will [result in higher] inflation that will probably show up in the next phase, especially for the fall,” added Pescatori.

The BSP has hiked interest rates by a cumulative 75 basis points over the Monetary Board’s last three meetings in April, June and August, mostly in response to headline inflation accelerating roughly seven times above its end-2025 level following the onset of the global energy shock.