Peasant groups oppose dam projects in Kalinga, Apayao

The move came despite the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples previously terminating the company’s application in 2024 following opposition from the Salogsog, Poswoy, Limos, and Mabaca tribes.

Apit Tako asserted that indigenous communities alone have the right to decide on the use of their ancestral domains and accused the NWRB of favoring corporate interests.

According to the alliance, the Mabaca tribe is mobilizing community assemblies to issue new resolutions of non-consent against the proposed Saltan and Mabaca River projects.

The group said government agencies were overstepping their authority by allowing JWPI to reapply for permits in areas where indigenous communities had already rejected the projects.

Apit Tako warned that the conflict reflected a growing tension between state-backed energy development goals and indigenous sovereignty.

The alliance also raised concerns over developments in Apayao, where Pan Pacific Renewable Power Philippines Inc. has reportedly started preliminary infrastructure work for the Gened 1 and Gened 2 dams, as well as the Maton Pumped Hydro Storage project.

According to reports gathered by the group, access roads are already being constructed in Sitio Bobolayan in Pudtol and Sitio Lubong in Kabugao, Apayao.

Apit Tako warned that the planned projects could submerge entire communities, with Sitio Nacagman in Madatag and Sitio Apadi in Dibagat identified as among the first areas at risk if construction proceeds.

The group also opposed an information campaign scheduled by Pan Pacific on 13 and 14 May in the villages of Tuyangan, Dibagat, and Madatag, describing the activity as an attempt to establish a foothold despite alleged local resistance.

Apit Tako said the proposed dam projects threaten the survival of farmers and indigenous peoples already grappling with an agricultural crisis and rising living costs.

The alliance also criticized the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for allegedly allowing the destruction of ancestral lands and livelihoods to accommodate private energy firms.

The group called on residents of Kalinga and Apayao to unite in opposing the projects and defend their land, livelihood, and ancestral communities against what it described as corporate encroachment.