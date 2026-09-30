The world of Game of Thrones is finally making its way to cinemas.

Warner Bros. has announced Aegon's Conquest, the first feature film based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy franchise, with a theatrical release scheduled for 1 June 2029.

The film will chronicle King Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros, the historic campaign that united the Seven Kingdoms and laid the foundation for House Targaryen's rule.

According to the studio, Owen Harris has been tapped to direct the project, while Beau Willimon, known for House of Cards and Star Wars: Andor, is writing the screenplay.

Warner Bros. first confirmed the film's title during CinemaCon earlier this year, marking the franchise's first major theatrical release after years of dominating television through Game of Thrones and its prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Casting details and additional plot information have yet to be announced.