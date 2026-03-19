Rise of the telco phoenix

Word that Nosy Tarsee picked up in the quiet corridors of Makati’s business district is that one of the most storied names in telecommunications, literally the pioneer that strung the nation’s first phone lines, is moving under the radar.
The once mighty telco giant has been buried under nearly P9 billion in debt since the late 2000s. It has been dragged through years of court-supervised rehabilitation, including a so-called “early exit” in 2018 that somehow left loose ends dangling like old telephone wires.
Its board has quietly approved the filing of an amendment to its ancient 2011 Rehabilitation Plan, a final housekeeping move in a saga that has kept the company’s shares frozen on the PSE for more than 20 years.
The aspiring phoenix also raised capital through new investors and focused on digital transformation.
Annual reports and information statements up to 2025 continued to reference the plan, noting that statutory obligations could still be settled through asset sales and other means if needed.
As of 2025 updates, the company is on track to fulfill all remaining requirements, with plans to resume share trading soon. This would unlock broader capital-raising and growth.
The trailblazing company has thus survived insolvency, legal battles, and investor skepticism, and is now one court signature away from resurrection.
Once this amendment clears, the trading suspension could finally lift and fresh capital could pour in for real growth.
Those who have followed this decades-long drama since the 2009 stay order know exactly which ghost from the country’s telecom history is about to step back into the spotlight.
It may just be the biggest comeback story the PSE has ever seen.