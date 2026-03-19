Rise of the telco phoenix

As of 2025 updates, the company is on track to fulfill all remaining requirements, with plans to resume share trading soon. This would unlock broader capital-raising and growth.

The trailblazing company has thus survived insolvency, legal battles, and investor skepticism, and is now one court signature away from resurrection.

Once this amendment clears, the trading suspension could finally lift and fresh capital could pour in for real growth.

Those who have followed this decades-long drama since the 2009 stay order know exactly which ghost from the country’s telecom history is about to step back into the spotlight.

It may just be the biggest comeback story the PSE has ever seen.