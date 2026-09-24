The government’s quick block-and-release of Discord is shaping up as a new pressure tactic against global digital platforms, using access to the Philippine market to extract stronger commitments on online safety.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) lifted the temporary ban after Discord committed to concrete measures to protect children and strengthen coordination with Philippine authorities.

The reversal came after talks with senior Discord representatives over concerns involving nihilistic violent extremism, grooming, radicalization of minors, and other serious online threats.

Discord also committed to strengthening its child-safety safeguards and cooperation with local authorities.

DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda said on Thursday that platforms operating in the country must share responsibility for protecting Filipino users.

“We respect freedom of expression, but these rights must never become a shield for predators and groomers. If you operate in the Philippines, Filipino children are your responsibility too. Do not mistake distance for immunity. We welcome innovation, but access comes with a responsibility,” Aguda added.

The episode, however, has also raised questions over whether blanket blocking should become the government’s go-to weapon against uncooperative platforms.

Scam Watch Pilipinas, in a separate statement, criticized what it called the DICT’s “ban-ban-ban” approach, arguing that restrictions also punish legitimate users.

“Blanket blocking is a reactive policy that affects not only bad actors but also Filipinos who legitimately use Discord for virtual assistance, freelancing, education, technology, gaming, content creation and professional communities,” Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-founder and Lead Convenor Jocel de Guzman said.

“We understand the government’s frustration when global platforms fail to cooperate. But legitimate concerns over harmful or illegal activities should not automatically translate into blocking an entire platform and disrupting legitimate users,” he added.

The group instead urged authorities to pursue offending content and individuals while developing stronger mechanisms to compel Big Tech companies to cooperate.

“Target the harmful content. Target the criminals. Do not make legitimate Filipino users collateral damage,” De Guzman said.

The DICT and CICC said they will continue engaging with Discord and other platforms and monitor the implementation of online-safety measures.

For the wider industry, Discord’s quick ban and return puts both sides of the government’s emerging approach on display: platforms face the threat of losing access if they fail to engage, while compliance can provide a relatively quick route back into the market.