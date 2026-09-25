The country’s restaurant scene is getting another moment in the international spotlight as the Michelin Guide prepares to reveal its 2027 restaurant selection for Manila and Environs and Cebu this 29 October at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts.

A second year of dining discoveries

After making its Philippine debut, the Michelin Guide is returning for another look at the restaurants shaping the local dining scene.

The new selection is expected to highlight the breadth of Filipino dining, from established establishments to newer restaurants and chefs bringing fresh ideas to the table. It also continues the guide’s focus on the country’s culinary heritage, hospitality and growing community of food professionals.

For diners, the annual selection offers another snapshot of where the local restaurant scene is heading.

The Michelin Star reaches a milestone

This year’s ceremony comes as the global culinary community marks the 100th anniversary of the Michelin Star.

Introduced in 1926, the Star system has become one of the best-known distinctions in the restaurant world. Restaurants can receive One, Two or Three Michelin Stars, while other distinctions recognize restaurants for different aspects of their dining experience.

The Bib Gourmand, for example, highlights establishments offering good-quality cooking at good value, while Michelin Selected recognizes restaurants that meet the guide’s standards and are considered worthy of a visit.

What goes into a Michelin distinction

Behind the ceremony is a process that goes well beyond a single meal or a restaurant’s reputation.

Anonymous Michelin Guide Inspectors assess restaurants using five universal criteria: the quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the personality of the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the menu.

The approach is intended to provide a common framework for assessing restaurants across different countries and culinary traditions.

The celebration goes beyond the awards

The October ceremony will also bring together figures from across the hospitality industry for an evening of food and drinks.

Guests at the invitation-only event will be served a curated selection prepared by local and international chefs whose restaurants have received Michelin Guide recognition.

For those outside the room, the ceremony will also be available to watch online, giving diners and food enthusiasts across the country a chance to follow the announcement as the 2027 selection is revealed.

The Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 ceremony will be livestreamed through the Michelin Guide Asia YouTube channel on 29 October.

For the Philippine dining scene, the evening offers more than a list of distinctions. It is another opportunity to see which restaurants, chefs and culinary ideas are shaping the country’s place on the international food map.