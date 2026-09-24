Bohol Light is part of Razon-led Primelectric’s growing Visayas portfolio, alongside More Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power) in Iloilo City and Negros Power in Bacolod.

“The Bohol Light measure authorizes the company to construct, install, establish, operate, own, manage and maintain a distribution system for the conveyance of electric power to end-users in Tagbilaran City,” MORE Power said on Thursday.

Under the measure, Bohol Light must also ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply within its franchise area, subject to existing laws and oversight by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The House of Representatives approved House Bill No. 4746 on third reading on 13 October 2025 and transmitted it to the Senate the following day. The Senate’s final approval brings the measure closer to enactment.

Primelectric has been expanding its distribution business across the Visayas while pouring investments into network modernization, reliability and operational efficiency.

MORE Power has operated in Iloilo City since 2020, while Negros Power began serving Bacolod in August 2024.

The group is also moving closer to expanding MORE Power’s mandate after the Senate approved on second reading a separate measure amending its existing franchise.

The bill seeks to amend Sections 1, 16 and 21 of Republic Act No. 11212, as amended by Republic Act No. 11918.

The House approved the MORE Power measure on third reading on 3 March before transmitting it to the Senate.