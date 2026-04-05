POC chief believes in Filipino athletes’ teqball potential

Huszár is in town to strengthen the sport’s presence in the country through the Philippine Teqball Federation (PITEQ) headed by Victor Yap.

Teqball was played at the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December and is also on the program of the Asian Games in Nagoya this September as well as the Riyadh Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Tolentino said.

POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan joined Tolentino in welcoming Huszár, who was accompanied by PITEQ secretary-general Peter Paul Soliman and executive director Jovy Mamawal.