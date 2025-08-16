Iceland rewards shoppers £1 for reporting shoplifters

The UK frozen food retailer Iceland has introduced a new initiative rewarding shoppers who report suspected thefts in its stores. Customers who alert staff to potential shoplifters will receive a £1 credit on their loyalty card once the incident is verified, allowing them to use the reward immediately on future purchases.

Richard Walker, executive chair of the family-run company, told Channel 5 News that theft costs Iceland around £20 million annually, diverting resources that could otherwise support staff or lower prices for customers. “Some people see it as a victimless crime, it is not,” Walker said.

He added that shoplifting is a growing problem across the country, affecting not just major cities but also smaller towns and rural areas.

The new scheme aims to encourage loyal shoppers to assist staff in deterring theft, with the added incentive of a direct reward for their vigilance. “In order to combat any activity in Iceland stores, we’re encouraging our loyal customers to help sound the alarm, and if they do help to catch a shoplifter, we’ll top up their Bonus Card to spend in store,” Walker said.

The launch comes amid rising concerns about retail crime in England and Wales. Official statistics released in April show that shoplifting offences reached record levels in 2024, surpassing 500,000 incidents. Retailers, however, argue that these numbers understate the true scale of the issue, estimating that actual cases are far higher than the official figures, with only about two incidents recorded per shop annually (The Guardian, 2025).