The campaign comes as Puregold recorded a 3.7-percent year-on-year increase in sales during the first six months of the year, driven by higher shopper spending.

Puregold said its anniversary campaign will include the second run of its nationwide “Nasa Resibo Ang Panalo” raffle across 328 participating stores.

Under the promo, Puregold Perks and Aling Puring members who spend at least P2,000, including P300 worth of participating products, will be eligible to win groceries, home appliances, and up to P280,000 in cash. Up to 50 winners will be drawn every two weeks.

The retailer will also hold its “Panalong Pabigas Raffle Promo” across 212 stores, where customers spending at least P1,000 in a single receipt, including P200 worth of participating products, can join weekly draws.

Five winners per store will each receive a 25-kilogram sack of rice, while 30 winners will each take home P28,000 in the grand draw.

Puregold will also hold community activities near its stores under its “Barangay Panalo, Sari-Saring Papremyo” program, featuring product sampling, games, and other activities.

The anniversary activities will run until 5 December, culminating in the Hakot Relay Run at Burnham Green in Rizal Park, Manila.

“As we celebrate our 28th anniversary, we remain focused on strengthening our connection with Filipino families.

From community celebrations and raffle draws to a fun run, these initiatives reflect our gratitude to the customers who continue to make Puregold their trusted supermarket,” said Puregold President Vincent Co.