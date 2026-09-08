The Zamboanga branch will also be the first UNIQLO store in the country to offer its Modest Wear collection for women, including the AIRism UV Protection Hijab and other apparel designed for everyday use.

In November, UNIQLO is set to open stores at NAIA Terminal 3 and SM City Nuvali.

The NAIA Terminal 3 branch will be located within the departure area, giving travelers access to the brand’s LifeWear products before their flights. The SM City Nuvali store, meanwhile, will expand UNIQLO’s presence in the growing South Luzon residential and lifestyle community.

The retailer is also upgrading several existing locations.

UNIQLO SM City Marikina and SM City Cabanatuan will receive expanded retail spaces, with the Cabanatuan branch also introducing self-checkout counters.

UNIQLO SM City Cebu will undergo a larger transformation, expanding from a single-floor standard store into a two-level large-format location with a wider selection of LifeWear categories.

In Mindanao, UNIQLO will also reopen its SM City General Santos store as the company continues efforts to restore its presence in the community following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the region in June.

The expansion forms part of UNIQLO’s activities marking the 70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan friendship. The company said it will continue to focus on sustainability, education and community initiatives alongside its retail expansion.

Through the new and upgraded stores, UNIQLO aims to make its functional and everyday apparel more accessible to customers across the country.