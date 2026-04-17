Federal Land expands River Park footprint with Uniqlo logistics hub

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo has officially opened a new logistics facility at River Park, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the Philippines’ retail and supply chain infrastructure, according to Thomas Mirasol, president of Federal Land.
Speaking at the inauguration, Mirasol described the facility as the result of a two-year collaboration between Filipino and Japanese partners, highlighting the project as a testament to enduring business relationships and mutual trust. The development stems from a partnership aimed at building a strategic, human-centered warehouse designed to support the growing operational needs of Uniqlo in the country.
The new logistics hub is expected to enhance efficiency, reliability and customer service by strengthening the brand’s operational backbone. Mirasol emphasized that beyond infrastructure, the project reflects continued confidence in the Philippines as a viable and growing market, driven by its workforce and long-term economic potential.
He added that the facility represents an evolution in real estate development, where spaces are no longer limited to residential or commercial use but are integrated into broader ecosystems that support both business activity and community growth. River Park, he said, is being positioned as a complete environment where economic opportunities and everyday living intersect.