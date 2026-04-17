Federal Land expands River Park footprint with Uniqlo logistics hub

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo has officially opened a new logistics facility at River Park, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the Philippines’ retail and supply chain infrastructure, according to Thomas Mirasol, president of Federal Land.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mirasol described the facility as the result of a two-year collaboration between Filipino and Japanese partners, highlighting the project as a testament to enduring business relationships and mutual trust. The development stems from a partnership aimed at building a strategic, human-centered warehouse designed to support the growing operational needs of Uniqlo in the country.