“It's time for us to keep on moving forward to get what our president really wants, especially when it comes to trade. Number one, we need to get our exports out there,” Roque said on the sidelines of the ASEAN Business Media Exchange.

She said exports reached an all-time high last year, growing 15.4% percent, and continued to post gains from January through July 2026.

“The Marcos administration will go down in history as the presidency with the most free trade agreement, which is 23,” Roque said.

The Department of Trade and Industry is working to conclude several trade agreements, including the Philippines-European Union and Philippines-Canada FTAs.

The Philippines has also secured its first free trade deal in Latin America with Chile, which Roque said would provide greater access to the South American market.

Roque said the government is also targeting November to conclude negotiations on the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement, which had stalled since 2010.

Semiconductors, electronics, minerals and automotive parts remain among the country's key exports, while agricultural products such as coconuts, bananas and pineapples also hold significant potential.

Roque identified ube and calamansi as among the country's emerging export products as the government seeks new markets abroad.

“We're looking for more star places or markets to sell all of these products that we have. So the free trade agreements will be a win for the Marcos administration,” Roque said.

“Our exports are up, so they continue to grow despite the global crisis. We learned from our ASEAN neighbors their best practices, but we also continue to follow the lead of our president, especially with regards to these exports, with regards to trade,” she added.