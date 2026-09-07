The page also urged netizens to immediately report sightings of distressed animals to the proper authorities, and continue protecting Antique’s precious marine wildlife.

Meanwhile, another dugong was found dead along the coast of Barangay Aras-Asan, Sebaste, Antique, in the morning of 7 September, with authorities immediately responded to the area and examined the animal to help determine the possible cause of death and ensure its proper handling.

The incident comes amid continuing efforts to protect and conserve dugongs and other marine wildlife in Antique.

The dugong is a large, gentle marine mammal often referred to as the “sea cow” due to its habit of grazing on underwater seagrass meadows. It belongs to the order Sirenia and is the only strictly herbivorous marine mammal in existence.

Dugongs are incredibly peaceful, slow-moving, and shy animals. They spend the majority of their lives in shallow coastal waters where they can feed comfortably. An adult dugong can consume up to 40 to 50 kilograms of seagrass daily, often pulling up the whole plant, including the nutrient-dense roots.