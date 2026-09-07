They are awaiting transit to Moldova before their repatriation to the Philippines.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw and the honorary consul in Kyiv are coordinating with authorities in Moldova and the shipowner to process the seafarers’ travel documents.

“The Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate in Kyiv are coordinating with the relevant authorities, in partnership with the shipowner, to facilitate the processing of their travel documents,” Labor Attaché Llewelyn Perez said.

The DMW said it is also coordinating with its migrant workers offices, Philippine embassies and consulates, the licensed manning agency and the shipowner to address the seafarers’ immediate needs and arrange their return home.

14 survivors assisted in Oman

The DMW is also assisting 14 Filipino seafarers who survived an attack on the MT SIDR on 31 August.

The agency is separately working on the repatriation of the remains of two Filipino crew members who died in the incident.

A Migrant Workers Office-Oman team led by Labor Attaché Alice Visperas traveled to Khasab, Musandam, where the survivors are staying temporarily at a hotel.

The team assessed their immediate needs, met with the shipowner’s representative to discuss repatriation arrangements and provided financial assistance to each seafarer.

MWO-Oman is also coordinating with Omani authorities, the hospital, the shipowner and the families of the deceased to complete requirements for the earliest possible repatriation of their remains.

The DMW reminded licensed manning agencies and their accredited principals to closely monitor deployed Filipino seafarers, observe safety precautions and comply with protocols for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.