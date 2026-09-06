Then disaster struck at the Parabolica on Lap 2, where Leclerc unfortunately crashed into the barriers, signaling the end of his race. It was a heartbreaking moment for Ferrari and the home fans, especially because it happened at the same corner and on the same date as Leclerc's crash in the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

The crash brought out the red flag and stopped the race as the tire barriers had to be repaired. After around 30 minutes of delay, racing resumed, with Russell leading the field.

But the surprise came from Max Verstappen, who briefly took the lead after the restart before Russell reclaimed it. And at the back, Kimi Antonelli was already making his way through the field, climbing from P19 to P3.

Soon enough, Kimi found a way past Verstappen, and suddenly, it was looking like a Mercedes one-two.

But the fight was far from over.

Antonelli was on fresher tires after making his late pit stop, while Russell was trying to make his strategy work on older rubber. The Italian continued to close the gap, setting up a battle between the two Mercedes drivers for the win.

As if the comeback itself wasn't enough, Antonelli also put together one of the busiest drives of the race, making 26 overtakes throughout the Grand Prix.

Ultimately, with just two laps remaining, Kimi made his move on Russell and took the lead. The Monza crowd went wild.

For the first time since 1966, an Italian driver had won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

It may not have been a Ferrari victory, but it was still a victory for Italy.

And for Kimi Antonelli, it was a home victory that will go down in Italian Formula 1 history.