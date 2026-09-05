SM Prime Holdings has standardized wastewater treatment and water conservation features across its nationwide mall operations, reinforcing its long-term resource management efforts amid ongoing national challenges in sanitation infrastructure.
The sustainability initiative expands on a framework established in the 1990s following the installation of the group's first Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at SM Southmall. Championed by SM Prime Holdings Executive Committee Chairman Hans T. Sy, the group-wide program integrates water management infrastructure directly into the design, construction, and daily management of all SM commercial properties.
Modern water engineering
"Over the years, we’ve managed to standardize water management to reduce freshwater demand and build community resilience," said Engr. Liza B. Silerio, Vice President for Corporate Compliance at SM Supermalls.
SM Prime's water stewardship initiatives contribute directly to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: Clean Water and Sanitation by expanding access to safe water management practices and promoting the efficient use of water resources. By reducing dependence on freshwater sources through treatment, reuse, and recovery systems, it supports broader environmental sustainability goals across the company's operations.
SM’s water recycling framework for its malls has three core components: sewage treatment plants, water-saving hardware, and rainwater harvesting. Wastewater treatment plays a vital role in property development to remove contaminants for safe discharge or reuse.
Through biological and advanced filtration systems, SM's sewage treatment plants transform collected wastewater into a valuable resource for operational reuse across its properties.
The treated recycled water is supplied to water closets and smart comfort rooms for toilet flushing. Dedicated water tankers collect the remaining treated water and repurpose it for landscape irrigation across SM properties, as well as for cleaning and sanitation in common areas. The bulk is pumped to mall rooftops and used in air conditioning cooling towers.
Beyond conserving water resources, wastewater recycling also supports SM Prime's broader decarbonization strategy. By maximizing the reuse of treated water and reducing the demand for energy-intensive freshwater extraction, treatment, and distribution, SM's integrated water management systems help improve operational efficiency while contributing to the company's long-term climate resilience and Net Zero by 2040 commitments.
In 2025, SM Prime recycled 6.6 million cubic meters of wastewater, demonstrating the significant impact of its long-standing investments in water treatment and reuse technologies.
Scaling resource recovery
Recognizing the potential of alternative water sources, SM looks to other means of resource recovery and introduced SM City Baguio’s rainwater treatment facility in 2023. Rainwater is collected and treated for safe reuse, maximizing water efficiency while reducing dependence on potable water sources.
Having processed nearly 20,000 cubic meters of rainwater last year, the facility has proven to be a valuable addition to SM's water stewardship initiatives. The second rainwater treatment facility is scheduled to open later this year.
Adding to this framework are disaster resilience-related water facilities innovated with recycling capabilities, such as the SM La Union water catchment, which doubles as a water recovery facility. Designed for flood control, the water catchment is equipped with multistage filtration and reverse osmosis technologies that can enable water reuse.
"We remain as committed as we were in 1995 to protect and conserve our water resources, so that we all benefit. As SM continues its sustainability journey, our purpose remains at the forefront of everything we do," adds Silerio.