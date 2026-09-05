SM Prime Holdings has standardized wastewater treatment and water conservation features across its nationwide mall operations, reinforcing its long-term resource management efforts amid ongoing national challenges in sanitation infrastructure.

The sustainability initiative expands on a framework established in the 1990s following the installation of the group's first Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at SM Southmall. Championed by SM Prime Holdings Executive Committee Chairman Hans T. Sy, the group-wide program integrates water management infrastructure directly into the design, construction, and daily management of all SM commercial properties.