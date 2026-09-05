“These efforts reflect a simple but important truth: promoting well-being is not the responsibility of one sector alone.”

Beyond the gaming and entertainment industry, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is expanding its efforts to promote health, wellness and tourism, emphasizing the need for different sectors to work together toward national development.

Under the theme “Go Explore, Grow Communities, Glow Together,” PAGCOR brought together government agencies, wellness advocates and industry stakeholders during its Health and Wellness Conference and Expo (HWONFEX) on Friday, 4 September.