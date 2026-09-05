“These efforts reflect a simple but important truth: promoting well-being is not the responsibility of one sector alone.”
Beyond the gaming and entertainment industry, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is expanding its efforts to promote health, wellness and tourism, emphasizing the need for different sectors to work together toward national development.
Under the theme “Go Explore, Grow Communities, Glow Together,” PAGCOR brought together government agencies, wellness advocates and industry stakeholders during its Health and Wellness Conference and Expo (HWONFEX) on Friday, 4 September.
Led by PAGCOR Health Services and Wellness Department Officer-in-Charge Dr. Janice Saraza, on behalf of Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco, the event highlighted PAGCOR’s role in supporting government programs through its revenues, particularly in education, healthcare and social development.
Saraza also emphasized PAGCOR’s role in supporting tourism and industry while maintaining strict gaming regulations.
PAGCOR said it continues to build partnerships aimed at improving healthcare facilities, providing equipment, strengthening services and making healthcare systems more accessible.
Saraza also highlighted PAGCOR’s advocacy for mental and emotional well-being through the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which provides confidential counseling and professional referrals.
The conference and expo underscored PAGCOR’s efforts to work with other sectors beyond gaming and entertainment in promoting public health, community development and the country’s broader social and economic goals.