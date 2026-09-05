“The issuance of arrest runs counter to the guidelines issued by Senate impeachment presiding officer “ he said.

The impeachment court can act motu proprio even if the defense panel does not file a motion because the impeachment guidelines are already in place, he said.

Ranque said he will raise the issue during the MASADA Economic Empowerment Summit at the Dynasty Court Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City, which will discuss guideposts for nation-building amid issues of corruption, disasters and other challenges facing the country.

He said the summit, with participants from across Mindanao, will discuss key guideposts for economic and political recovery.

He said the gathering will bring together more than 1,000 civic and business leaders and other stakeholders from across Mindanao to forge resolutions on Mindanao's economy, good governance, massive corruption, disaster preparedness and national resilience.

"We have identified pressing issues that Mindanao urgently needs to address - Unabated Corruption, Food Security, Climate Change and Investments to serve as our roadmap for Economic Recovery, “ he said.

He said the country has been ranked by the World Bank as the world's most disaster-prone country, with an average of 20 to 30 typhoons a year, along with earthquakes, as the Philippines is situated in the Ring of Fire.

“Finding solutions to these problems is the call of the hour. We will propose changes to the system “ Ranque added.