Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Saturday said the Philippine National Police (PNP) accorded Vice President Sara Duterte “all the respect” her position deserves following the issuance of an arrest warrant against her.

Remulla said that while police knew Duterte’s whereabouts, they did not force the implementation of the arrest warrant, contrary to what the Vice President told the media while waiting to process her bail.