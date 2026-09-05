Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Saturday said the Philippine National Police (PNP) accorded Vice President Sara Duterte “all the respect” her position deserves following the issuance of an arrest warrant against her.
Remulla said that while police knew Duterte’s whereabouts, they did not force the implementation of the arrest warrant, contrary to what the Vice President told the media while waiting to process her bail.
“It’s very unfortunate that all the pressure in her life is affecting her perception. The PNP accorded her all the respect her position deserves. We have all the body cam footages of her warrants being served. We have all the body cam footages of her arrival to post bail. We knew of her whereabouts the night before but we did not force the warrant of arrest,” the DILG secretary said.