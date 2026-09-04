The CIDG confirmed that the suspect carries a P50,000 monetary reward under a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) memorandum circular.

The charge stems from an incident on August 24, 1989, in Barangay Bagutari, Santo Tomas, Isabela. According to authorities, the suspect fired at four individuals passing by his residence due to a long-standing land dispute, killing them instantly. Following the shooting, the suspect fled Isabela and hid in various locations before settling in Maguindanao del Norte to evade law enforcement.

CIDG leadership recognized the efforts of the personnel who carried out the operation which required tracking the fugitive across the country. The arresting units are currently processing the suspect for proper turnover to the issuing court.