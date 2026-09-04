Globe restores services after monsoon disruptions
Telco extends free data, calls and payment relief to affected customers
Telco extends free data, calls and payment relief to affected customers
Globe Telecom has restored mobile and broadband services disrupted by the recent Southwest Monsoon, while extending assistance to customers in areas affected by the weather disturbance.
The company said mobile services had been disrupted across nine municipalities in the National Capital Region and two municipalities in Rizal, while broadband outages were reported in seven municipalities and cities in the NCR. Technical teams remain deployed to monitor network performance and address affected lines.
Under its Alagang Globe program, Globe is providing assistance to customers in Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet and Mountain Province.
Globe Prepaid and TM customers in these areas are receiving free unlimited calls and texts to all networks, 100 megabytes of open-access data and an additional 100 MB for Facebook, Viber and other apps, valid for one day.
Postpaid customers are also being given extended payment due dates.
For broadband users, eligible Globe AT HOME Prepaid WiFi customers are receiving 5 gigabytes of free open-access data valid for three days, while GFiber Prepaid customers are getting a three-day promo extension. GFiber Postpaid customers are receiving 15 GB of free data valid for 15 days, along with extended payment due dates.
Globe customers who want to support communities affected by the monsoon may also donate Globe Rewards points to Ayala Foundation through the GlobeOne app. Donations may also be made through GCash to support relief efforts.
The company said it will continue monitoring network conditions and providing assistance in affected areas as restoration and recovery efforts continue.