Globe Telecom has restored mobile and broadband services disrupted by the recent Southwest Monsoon, while extending assistance to customers in areas affected by the weather disturbance.

The company said mobile services had been disrupted across nine municipalities in the National Capital Region and two municipalities in Rizal, while broadband outages were reported in seven municipalities and cities in the NCR. Technical teams remain deployed to monitor network performance and address affected lines.

Under its Alagang Globe program, Globe is providing assistance to customers in Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet and Mountain Province.