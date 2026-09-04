Diouf, a former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion and Most Valuable Player from University of the Philippines, will be teaming up with reigning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) MVP Dave Ildefonso and Fil-Am DJ Fenner.

The Weavers open their campaign with a homestand against Hong Kong Eastern on 3 October at the 16,000-capacity SM Seaside Cebu Arena in Cebu City.

Game time is set at 7 p.m.

Abra’s participation marks the first time for MPBL to represent the country in the tournament featuring the region's champion teams.

The Weavers are the reigning champions and owners of the best record (21-2) in the ongoing SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season elimination round.

“The Abra Weavers have earned this opportunity through their championship season, and I couldn’t think of a better way to introduce them to Asia than by opening the EASL season in front of Filipino basketball fans," MPBL Founder and Chairman Manny Pacquiao said.

"This is another proud milestone for the MPBL and Philippine basketball, and we’re excited to see Abra represent our league on the regional stage.”